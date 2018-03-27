Ram Navami clash: Action to be taken against everyone who took part in armed rallies, says TMC gen secy

TMC General secretary Partha Chatterjee. (Files) TMC General secretary Partha Chatterjee. (Files)

Trinamool Congress secretary general Partha Chatterjee on Monday said that action should taken against all those who carried arms during Ram Navami rallies. On Sunday, Trinamool MLA from Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas was found taking part in an armed Ram Navami procession — despite a ban ordered by the state government. When contacted, MLA Arjun Singh on Monday said the party would speak on the issue. “I don’t have anything to say on this. The party will speak on this,” he maintained. Two rallies were taken out by Singh’s supporters in Bhatpara, where swords and knives were displayed. He was seen participating in one of them. When asked, without taking anybody’s name, Chatterjee told The Indian Express: “I believe actions as per law should be taken against anyone who was seen carrying arms in yesterday’s rallies.”

