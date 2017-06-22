Ram Nath Kovind’s new address – Union Minister Mahesh Sharma’s residence

Ram Nath Kovind is NDA’s presidential nominee. Ram Nath Kovind is NDA’s presidential nominee.

NDA’s presidential candidate, Ram Nath Kovind, has been allotted the residence of Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma as a temporary address, PTI reported quoting sources on Thursday. Kovind will be staying at the 10 Akbar Road bungalow in the heart of Lutyens Delhi for about a month till the presidential elections on July 17. The former Bihar governor had earlier been allocated 144 North Avenue, but after his resignation from the gubernatorial post, top authorities in the Centre decided he should move to a bigger bungalow for security reasons, the sources added.

However, this is not the first time that Sharma has been asked to vacate his residence. Earlier, Sharma had been allocated 10 Rajaji Marg, the residence of former president A P J Abdul Kalam, but was asked to vacate it for President Pranab Mukherjee who will be moving in the same bungalow after his retirement. Kovind was nominated as the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA)’s presidential candidate, earlier this week.

