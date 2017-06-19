Ram Nath Kovind named NDA Presidential candidate: Who said what

NDA’s Presdientlal candidate Ram Nath Kovind. NDA’s Presdientlal candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

BJP president Amit Shah on Monday announced Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the Presidential candidate of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). The choice of the 70-year old Dalit leader, who belongs to Kanpur, came as a surprise pick from the party.

Refusing to comment on Kovind's candidature, Congress accused the BJP of "unilaterally" taking the decision. "Unilaterally they (BJP) took a decision, but it is up to them. One of our colleague said it was a PR exercise… Without revealing the name how will you build a consensus? On the presidential nominee announced by the NDA, we have nothing to say. We don't want to comment on the merits and demerits of the candidate…The opposition was given to understand that they will be taken into confidence," Congress spokesperson Ghulam Nabi Azad said.

Reacting to the announcement, NDA partner Shiv Sena said Kovind’s name was not discussed with the allies.

“The name of Ram Nath Kovind was not suggested earlier. We found out the name when it was announced at the press conference,” Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told NDTV. He further questioned the need to hold meeting with allies if BJP did not wish to discuss the name with them. “Why was the name not discussed with the allies?” Raut was quoted by NDTV as saying. He further added that party president Uddhav Thackeray will hold a rally in the evening to announce the party’s decision.

Thackeray will hold a mega rally in Mumbai at around 8 pm on Monday where he will announce Shiv Sena’s reaction on NDA’s presidential pick. The party, in last few weeks, was pushing the name of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat for the position.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister and TRS Chief K Chandrasekhar Rao extended his support to NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind after speaking to PM Modi. The prime minister also reached out to Congress President Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh to seek its support for Kovind. PM Modi also spoke to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu and Tamil Nadu CM E Palaniswamy over NDA’s presidential candidate pick, ANI reported.

JDU leader Sharad Yadav said the opposition will decide its candidate after the meeting. Speaking to ANI, “The Opposition will hold a meeting. We will also think about discuss and think over the Presidential candidate announced by NDA,” he said. The opposition parties will hold a meting on June 22, news agency ANI reported.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that he would not comment on Kovind’s candidature, but accused the BJP of “unilaterally” taking the decision.

“Unilaterally they (BJP) took a decision, but it is up to them. One of our colleague said it was a PR exercise… Without revealing the name how will you build a consensus? On the presidential nominee announced by the NDA, we have nothing to say. We don’t want to comment on the merits and demerits of the candidate…The opposition was given to understand that they will be taken into confidence,” Azad said.

