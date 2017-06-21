Ram Nath Kovind’s candidature will be fought politically: Pinarayi Vijayan

Asked about his personal view on Kovind, the CPI-M leader said, “None of us know him.”. Express Photo Asked about his personal view on Kovind, the CPI-M leader said, “None of us know him.”. Express Photo

NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind was “a political candidate” of the BJP and his candidature would be “faced” politically, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. A decision on whether to put up a combined opposition candidate against Kovind would be taken at the national level, Vijayan said. “The main consideration of the BJP in nominating Ram Nath Kovind to the post of president is that he is a leader of BJP,” the chief minister told reporters at the state capital. “He is political, a candidate of the BJP and so naturally his candidature will be faced politically,” he added.

Asked about his personal view on Kovind, the CPI-M leader said, “None of us know him.”

The CPI-M and other opposition parties will be meeting in Delhi on June 22 to discuss next steps on the presidential elections.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App