Ram Nath Kovind swearing-in live updates: India awaits its 14th President

Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday will be sworn-in as the 14th President of the country. The former Governor of Bihar, nominated by the BJP-led NDA, won the presidential election last week receiving over 7 lakh votes in the Electoral College and defeating Opposition candidate Meira Kumar.

Kovind will be the country’s second Dalit President after KR Narayanan. Before becoming the Governor of Bihar, he served as a BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha and headed the party’s SC-ST wing for a while. The 71-year-old has held key positions in parliamentary committees during his 12-year stint as a lawmaker. A lawyer by training, Kovind has addressed the United Nations as India’s representative in 2002. Kovind practised at both the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court for 16 years.

Born on October 1, 1945 in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur Dehat district, he comes from a modest background and has worked his way up from the ground to the top of the political pyramid. Kovind has helped in providing free legal aid to backward and weaker sections of the society, with a special focus on SC/ST women, poor and the elderly.

“As he walks out of Rashtrapati Bhawan, Pranab Mukherjee is likely to be remembered as a copybook president, who followed the Constitution in letter and spirit while carrying out the duties of the office. This is an exceptional achievement — especially considering the political context of the last three years of his term as India’s 13th President,” the newspaper said.

“When the NDA won the 2014 election under Narendra Modi, therefore, halfway through President Mukherjee’s tenure, it raised the spectre of a clash of ideologies. However, not once did relations between Rashtrapati Bhawan and the Prime Minister’s Office come under visible strain. There were indeed occasions when President Mukherjee’s public interventions — after the murder of Mohammad Akhlaq in 2015, on campus violence, and on the lynchings by gau rakshaks — came close to a censure of the government,” the editorial read.

“Mukherjee’s farewell speech in Parliament on Sunday exemplified the values he sought to maintain in office. He described himself as a creation of Parliament, which, he reminded lawmakers, is essential as a platform for debate and discussion. To take the ordinance route to enact laws, he said, is to subvert institutional propriety and when laws are made without discussion in the House, it ‘breaches the trust reposed in it by the people’,” it said.

9.30 am: ‘Pluralism and tolerance’

That was the focus of President Pranab Mukherjee’s last address to the nation. “The soul of India resides in pluralism and tolerance. India is not just a geographical entity. It carries a history of ideas, philosophy, intellect, industrial genius, craft, innovation and experience. Plurality of our society has come about through assimilation of ideas over centuries. The multiplicity in culture, faith and language is what makes India special. We derive our strength from tolerance. It has been part of our collective consciousness for centuries,” he said.

“There are divergent strands in public discourse. We may argue, we may agree or we may not agree. But we cannot deny the essential prevalence of multiplicity of opinion. Otherwise, a fundamental character of our thought process will wither away,” Mukherjee said. “My sacred text has been the Constitution of India. My temple has been the Parliament of India, and my passion has been the service of the people of India,” he said summing up the philosophy that defined his stint in the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

