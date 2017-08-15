Kovind speech pedestrian, says Congress

President Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo/Amit Mehra) President Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo/Amit Mehra)

President Ram Nath Kovind’s first Independence Day eve address to the nation was “pedestrian and uninspiring,” the Congress said on Monday and argued that he had failed to address concerns on violence and prevailing insecurity in the country. The Congress said the economy is slipping badly and there are job losses, but the President failed to reflect the rising unemployment in the country.

“It was pedestrian and uninspiring. And endorsement of the false claims of the government’s achievements. The country expected something which was reflective and inspiring from the President in his first address. He has singularly failed to address the concerns on violence, discrimination and the prevailing insecurity and rising unemployment in the country,” senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said.

“The new economic survey… confirms to some extent what we have been saying particularly about non-investment, very weak investment climate, sharp decline in the industrial credit off take…. No new capital formation is taking place and job losses on the rise….these are the hard facts that the country is facing,” he said.

