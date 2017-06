BJP’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind leaves from Bihar Niwas in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo) BJP’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind leaves from Bihar Niwas in New Delhi on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

President Pranab Mukherjee has accepted the resignation of Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind. West Bengal governor Kesari Nath Tripathi will hold additional charge of Bihar Governor until regular arrangements for the office of the Governor of Bihar is made, said a press note issued by the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

