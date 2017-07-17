Presidential election 2017: Voted for Meira Kumar to protest ‘atrocities’ in country, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote during Presidential election 2017 at West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Monday. PTI Photo West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee casts her vote during Presidential election 2017 at West Bengal Legislative Assembly in Kolkata on Monday. PTI Photo

With the presidential elections underway in Parliament, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her party, the Trinamool Congress, has voted for the Opposition candidate Meira Kumar to register protest against the “present atrocities” in the country. Speaking to the media, she said, “It’s a vote against injustice. For sake of country we urge everyone to not support BJP and stand beside people.”

Mamata also set the tone for the ongoing Monsoon Session, saying that her party will play an aggressive role in Parliament.

Calling on the Opoposition to come on the same platform, the West Bengal Chief Minister also slammed the BJP’s most talked about initiatives like demonestisation and GST calling them the biggest scam. “Demonetisation and GST (are the) biggest scams. We will not bow our head, we will be happy to go to jail,” she said.

She also lashed out at the central government for the way it was handling India’s international relations. “Centre has ruined relationships with Bhutan, Nepal and Bangladesh. We are the worst sufferers. Where is NIA? Intelligence agencies? Why are the borders kept open? What is SSB, IB, RAW doing here? People belonging to the Jamaat are being allowed inside,” she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Her remarks come at a time when NDA is already under constant criticism from the opposition over China-Dokhlam issue, the increasing number of lynching cases and the tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir. The Opposition plans to corner the government over these issues in the Monsoon Session that started on Monday and will continue till August 11.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd