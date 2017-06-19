Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President, says PM Modi

NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo) NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind. (File Photo)

Hailing the NDA’s announcement of Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as its presidential candidate, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that Kovind would make an ‘exceptional’ President and that his “understanding of the Constitution” would benefit the nation.

“I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind will make an exceptional President and continue to be a strong voice for the poor, downtrodden and marginalised,” PM Modi tweeted with regards to the NDA’s presidential choice.

Speaking about Kovind’s work for the “poor and marginalised”, Modi said that he would continue to be a “strong voice” for them. “Shri Ram Nath Kovind, a farmer’s son, comes from a humble background. He devoted his life to public service and worked for poor and marginalised,” he added.

PM Modi further added that Kovind’s experience in the field of law would benefit the nation.

“With his illustrious background in the legal arena, Shri Kovind’s knowledge and understanding of the Constitution will benefit the nation,” the PM tweeted.

Seventy-one-year-old Kovind is a Dalit leader from Kanpur. He was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Kovind was previously BJP spokesperson. He has also practised as a Supreme Court lawyer. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described Kovind as someone who is “soft-spoken, well-read and articulate”.

Earlier today, the BJP parliamentary board met to discuss the names for the upcoming presidential election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired the meeting which was attended by BJP national president Amit Shah and Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Venkaiah Naidu, Sushma Swaraj Nitin Gadkari.

The party had constituted a three-member team to pick a candidate for the election. Venkaiah Naidu and Rajnath Singh, who are part of the team, met Opposition leaders to discuss the issue.

