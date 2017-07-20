A great responsibility, says newly-elected President Ram Nath Kovind

Ram Nath Kovind, the newly elected President of India. (Source: ANI) Ram Nath Kovind, the newly elected President of India. (Source: ANI)

Ram Nath Kovind, who has been elected as the 14th President of India, has said he is overwhelmed by the support and that being a President is a great responsibility. He also said that this was a very emotional moment for him as he had never imagined being elected to such a big post. He added that his love for the country and desire to do something for the society is what has brought him till here in his journey.

“Rashtrapati pad par mera chayan Bhartiya loktantra ki mahaanta ka prateek hai,” (Getting elected to the post of Presidesnt is the symbol of the greatness of Indian democracy) he said while interacting with the media outside his house in Delhi after the results were announced. “Ye zimmedari diya jana desh ke har aise vyakti ke liye sandesh hai jo imaandari ke sath kartavyon ka nirvahan karta hai,” (Being given this responsibility is a message to all those Indians who fulfill their duties with honesty,” the newly-elected President added.

He also extended his gratitude to the former Lok Sabha Speaker and opposition’s candidate Meira Kumar. “Would like to thank and congratulate opposition candidate Meira Kumar.”

Ram Nath Kovind received over 7 lakh votes indicating about 65 per cent of the votes cast while Meira Kumar lagged far behind with just 3.6 lakh votes. While the NDA candidate got the votes of 522 MPs, opposition’s face Kumar was able to get only 225 MPs to vote for her.

In NDA-ruled states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat and Jharkhand, Kovind was able to beat Kumar convincingly. In states like West Bengal (TMC-ruled), Karnataka (Cong-ruled) and Punjab (Cong-ruled), Kumar was able to get more votes than Kovind.

The former governor of Bihar, Ram Nath Kovind will be sworn in on July 25 as the 14th President of India. Political leaders including PM Modi, Sharad Pawar, Nitish Kumar, Nitin Gandkari congratulated Kovind on his win.

