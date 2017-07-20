Meira Kumar congratulates President Ram Nath Kovind, says her battle for ideology will continue

Opposition’s Presidential candidate Meira Kumar (Source: ANI) Opposition’s Presidential candidate Meira Kumar (Source: ANI)

Former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar on Thursday congratulated Ram Nath Kovid on his victory in the recently conducted Presidential elections. Kumar who was pitched against Kovind in the presidential polls extended her best wishes to Kovind for his tenure as the President of India.

“My best wishes with Shri Kovindji as it has fallen upon him to uphold Constitution in letter and spirit in these challenging times,” she said while interacting with media after the results were announced. She also thanked all those who supported her through the journey, saying, “Want to thank all members of the collegium, Smt Sonia Gandhiji and leaders of all the political parties who have supported me.”

Kumar also added that she would continue to raise her voice for the oppressed and the marginalised in the society. “Want to make it very clear that today on 20th July 2017 my battle for ideology doesn’t end, it will continue. My fight for secularism, the oppressed & the marginalised continues.I thank all my well wishers for their support and good wishes,” she said.

After the results were announced, PM Modi also congratulated Meira Kumar for her campaign during the elections. “I also congratulate @meira_kumar Ji for her campaign, which was in the spirit of the democratic ethos & values we all are proud of,” he said on Twitter.

Kovind received over 7 lakh votes indicating about 65 per cent of the votes cast while Kumar lagged far behind with just 3.6 lakh votes. While the NDA candidate got the votes of 522 MPs, Kumar was able to get only 225 MPs to vote for her.

In NDA-ruled states like Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat and Jharkhand, Kovind was able to beat Kumar convincingly. In states like West Bengal (TMC-ruled), Karnataka (Cong-ruled) and Punjab (Cong-ruled), Kumar was able to get more votes than Kovind.

