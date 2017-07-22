Ahead of Ram Nath Kovind’s swearing-in, DoPT announces list of presidential appointments

President-elect Ram Nath Kovind won the election against Opposition candidate Meira Kumar with over 7 lakh votes. (Source: PTI photo) President-elect Ram Nath Kovind won the election against Opposition candidate Meira Kumar with over 7 lakh votes. (Source: PTI photo)

Two days after former Bihar governor Ram Nath Kovind was elected as the 14th President of India, Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) has announced the names of those who would be joining the President’s office. While, Chairman of Public Enterprises Selection Board, Sanjay Kothari, has been named as Secretary to Kovind, senior journalist Ashok Malik has been appointed as Press Secretary

In June 2016, Kothari retired as DoPT secretary. He had previously been a 1978-batch IAS officer of Haryana cadre. In November 2016, he had also been appointed as the chief of the government’s head-hunter the PESB. Malik is at present a Distinguished Fellow at a policy think tank Observer Research Foundation (ORF). He is also the Head of ORF’s Neighbourhood Regional Studies Initiative along with being a leading columnist for leading newspapers, including The Indian Express. Related | Ram Nath Kovind to visit Rajghat on day of swearing-in ceremony. Click here to read.

An order issued by the DoPT added senior Gujarat-cadre forest service officer Bharat Lal will be Joint Secretary to the President-elect. A 1988-batch officer of Indian Forest Service, he is currently Resident Commissioner of Gujarat government in Delhi. The arrangements, cleared for an initial period of two years, have been cleared by The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kovind will be sworn in as the President of India on July 25. He is expected to visit Rajghat before entering Rashtrapati Bhavan like his predecessor President Pranab Mukherjee. As per norm, Kovind will be administered the oath of office and secrecy by Chief Justice of India J S Khehar.

