Independence Day: President Ram Nath Kovind to address nation shortly

President Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo By Amit Mehra) President Ram Nath Kovind (Express Photo By Amit Mehra)

Newly elected President Ram Nath Kovind will be addressing the nation on Monday for the first time on the eve of India’s 71st Independence Day celebrated on August 15.

According to an official statement put out by the government, the address will be broadcast from 7 pm on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version. Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions from 8 pm onwards on its respective regional networks.

Kovind was elected as the President on July 20 and he took oath as the 14th President on July 25 replacing Pranab Mukherjee. In his acceptance speech after taking oath of office in the Central Hall of Parliament, Kovind said,”Our diversity is the core that makes us so unique.In this land we find a mix of states and regions, religions, languages, cultures, lifestyles and much more. We are so different and yet so similar and united.”

Earlier in the day, after almost three weeks of taking over as the 14th President of India, Kovind has approved to six key legislations, including the one that extends the jurisdiction of trial in cases of maritime claims, arrests and detentions of ships to various courts. All the legislations, that got the presidential nod today were passed by Parliament during its recent monsoon session.

Watch the LIVE video here:

