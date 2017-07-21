Ram Nath Kovind polls 23 Opposition votes in Maharashtra

New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita accepting greetings on being elected as the 14th President of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist) New Delhi: Ram Nath Kovind along with his wife Savita accepting greetings on being elected as the 14th President of India, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo by Manvender Vashist)

NDA’s Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind Thursday polled 23 additional votes through cross-voting with many from the Congress, NCP, smaller parties and Independents voting in his favour.

The total strength in Maharashtra legislature is 288. With 123 and 63 legislators, respectively, BJP and Shiv Sena have a combined strength of 186. The Presidential election results, however, showed the BJP-backed candidate polled 208 votes, while Opposition candidate Meira Kumar polled 77 votes. This means Kovind got 23 extra votes, including at least eight votes from the Congress and the NCP. The remaining were seven independents and smaller parties with one to two votes each.

CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “Maharashtra congratulates Ram Nath Kovindji for his grand victory. A constitutional expert with vast experience in public life, he has and would always make immense contribution in safeguarding the strong pillars of democracy.”

