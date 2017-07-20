Gladdened by extensive support to Ram Nath Kovind for President: PM Modi

Prume Minister Narendra Modi with President Elect Ramnath Kovind. (File) Prume Minister Narendra Modi with President Elect Ramnath Kovind. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to twitter to congratulate Ramnath Kovind after he won the 14th presidential elections defeating Opposition candidate Meira Kumar on Thursday. He won the elections garnering two-thirds of the total vote. “Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure,” tweeted Modi.

Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2017

In a series of tweet, prime minister thanked the members of the electoral college for extended support to NDA candidate Ramnath Kovind. “Gladdened by the extensive support for Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji among MPs & across various states. I thank members of the electoral college,” he tweeted.

Celebrating President’s victory, PM Modi also posted a 20 years before and present picture of them.

In an another tweet, he also congratulated Congress candidate Meira Kumar for her campaign. Kumar, also a Dalit, polled in 1844 votes with a value of 367314.

“I also congratulate @meira_kumar Ji for her campaign, which was in the spirit of the democratic ethos & values we all are proud of,” tweeted PM Modi.

I also congratulate @meira_kumar Ji for her campaign, which was in spirit of the democratic ethos & values we all are proud of. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2017

Kovind, a BJP leader who has served as a Rajya Sabha MP and later was appointed the Governor of Bihar, will be the second Dalit President of the country after KR Narayanan. Kovind’s victory was a foregone conclusion due to the NDA’s numerical strength in Parliament and the backing of non-NDA parties like the BJD, JD(U), TRS and AIADMK.

Speaking after his victory, President-elect Ram Nath Kovind said, “My job will be to uphold and protect the Constitution of India”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd