Kathua rape shameful, it’s our duty to ensure security for woman: Ram Nath Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra, on Wednesday. (ANI photo) President Ram Nath Kovind at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra, on Wednesday. (ANI photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said that the Kathua gangrape and murder was shameful and these kind of incidents should not happen even after 70 years of Independence. “After 70 years of independence such an incident occurring in any part of the country is shameful. We have to think what kind of society are we developing. It is our responsibility to ensure such a thing does not happen to any girl or woman.” he said while addressing the sixth convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra.

“The most beautiful thing in this world is the smiling face of a child. And the security of our children is the greatest success of our society. It is a responsibility of the society to give security and a sense of safety to them,” the President said.

Highlighting women’s contribution and success in different fields, including sports, in India, Kovind said, “Daughters of India have brought laurels to the country in Commonwealth Games 2018 including Manika Batra from Delhi, Mary Kom, Mirabai Chanu and Sangeeta Chanu from Manipur, Manu Bhaker and Vinesh Phogat from Haryana, Saina Nehwal from Telangana and Heena Sidhu from Punjab.”

The president was received by Governor N N Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Legislative Assembly Speaker Kavinder Gupta and Legislative Council Chairman Haji Anayat Ali at the Technical Airport in Jammu, Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh and Revenue Minister Abdul Rehman Veeri.

He is being accompanied by his wife Savita Kovind on the two-day visit to the state. Over 880 scholars would receive degrees and merit certificates at the ceremony.

The founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, Sunil Bharti Mittal, and the Chairman-cum-Managing Director of Munjal Auto Engineering Limited, Sudhir Munjal, would be conferred honorary doctorate by SMVDU on the occasion.

The spokesperson said a civic reception would be held at the Amar Mahal Lawns in Jammu to honour Kovind later in the day. He said the president would meet Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Ramalingam Sudhakar and other judges over breakfast.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd