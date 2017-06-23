Live updates: NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind to file nomination papers

Presidential election: Ram Nath Kovind is estimated to get 62 per cent of the votes in the Electoral College. (Source: ANI photo) Presidential election: Ram Nath Kovind is estimated to get 62 per cent of the votes in the Electoral College. (Source: ANI photo)

The National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind will file his nomination papers on Friday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief ministers of different BJP-ruled states and its allies. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EK Palaniswami and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhara Rao will also be a part of the event, however, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar who supported Kovind’s nomination will not be present due to some reasons. As Kovind has the support of non-NDA constituents such as the AIADMK, TRS, BJD and JD(U), he is estimated to get 62 per cent of the votes in the Electoral College.

The 2017 Presidential election will see a Dalit versus Dalit as Seventeen Opposition parties on Thursday announced former Lok Sabha Speaker and Congress veteran Meira Kumar as their joint candidate for the post against the NDA’s pick former Bihar Governor. The election is scheduled to be held on July 17 and the counting of votes will take place on July 20.

Follow Ram Nath Kovind’s nomination filing live updates here:

11:45 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Parliament House ahead of Ram Nath Kovind filing nomination papers.

11:00 am : Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Parliament House with BJP President Amit Shah.

Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Parliament House with @AmitShah : nomination day @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/L2FBeD2n5T — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) June 23, 2017

10:34 am: Chief ministers Chandrababu Naidu, Yogi Adityanath, Devendra Fadnavis arrives at the Parliament House. Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu joins the battery of CMs to accompany Ram Nath Kovind when he files papers today.

10:33 am: PM Narendra Modi is expected to arrive Parliament House by 11:30 am. Ram Nath Kovind to file nomination by 12, say BJP leaders.

10:30 am: I will ask Nitish ji to reconsider his decision, Meira Kumar will win: Lalu Yadav on JDU’s support to NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

10:24 am: With two factions of AIADMK backing NDA in Presidential poll, former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam was seen with BJP leaders outside the Parliament House.

10:22 am: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan arrives Parliament House.

10:20 am: Bouquets ready to receive NDA Prez candidate Ram Nath Kovind.

Bouquets ready to receive NDA Prez candidate Ram Nath Kovind @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/AdHijePgJF — Liz Mathew (@MathewLiz) June 23, 2017

10:10 am: NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind has left from North Avenue.

#Delhi: NDA’s presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind has left from North Avenue, will file his nomination papers today in the presence of PM pic.twitter.com/1dFDTncW2s — ANI (@ANI_news) June 23, 2017

