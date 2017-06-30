Ram Nath Kovind meets SAD, BJP leaders

NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. (File/Photo) NDA presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. (File/Photo)

NDA presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday held a closed door meeting with MLAs and MPs from both Punjab and Haryana. During the meeting, he was accompanied by Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal. According to Khattar, apart from BJP MLAs from both states, Independent MLAs and the lone BSP MLA from Haryana also attended the meeting. Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, former Punjab Deputy CM Sukhbir Singh Badal and many BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Haryana were present in the meeting. However, Union ministers from Haryana — Birender Singh, Rao Inderjit Singh and Krishan Pal Gurjar — were not present.

Later, Khattar said: “Not only the BJP and Akali Dal MLAs, but Independent MLAs, who are supporting (BJP government in Haryana), will also support the NDA candidate.”

According to BJP leaders, Kovind’s arrival got slightly delayed due to bad weather conditions as the aircraft could not take-off in time from Delhi. He was given a rousing welcome at the airport here by NDA leaders from both states.

