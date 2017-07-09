Ram Nath Kovind meets BJP MPs, MLAs in Chhattisgarh, seeks support

NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. (Source: PTI) NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind. (Source: PTI)

The NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday met BJP MPs and MLAs from Chhattisgarh here and sought their support for his candidature. The meeting was held at Chief Minister Raman Singh’s official residence in the presence of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

“Kovind ji, I and the chief minister held a meeting with (BJP) MPs and MLAs. We hope Kovind ji will get a good number of votes from Chhattisgarh,” Jailtey told reporters. The closed-door meeting lasted about one hour. BJP office bearers, including the party’s state chief Dharamlal Kaushik, were also in attendance.

Earlier, Kovind was given a rousing welcome at the Swami Vivekananda Airport here upon his arrival. The BJP has 49 legislators in the 90-member state assembly. The ruling party has 10 Lok Sabha members out of 11 in Chhattisgarh.

