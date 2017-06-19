It would have been better if NDA had announced a non-political Dalit name, says Mayawati on Ram Nath Kovind’s nomination

BSP supremo Mayawati. (File Photo) BSP supremo Mayawati. (File Photo)

Reacting to the nomination of Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA candidate for the Presidential elections, BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said that it would have been better if the NDA had nominated a “non-political” Dalit name. “As he is a Dalit we are positive on his nomination,” Mayawati was quoted as saying by ANI. “We are also of the opinion that it would have been better if NDA had named a non-political Dalit person as President nominee,” she added.

Mayawati also said that she hoped that the Opposition did not announce a popular Dalit name.

Earlier on Monday, the BJP proposed the name of Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind as the NDA candidate for the upcoming Presidential election. Seventy-one-year-old Kovind is a Dalit leader from Kanpur. He was elected twice to the Rajya Sabha from Uttar Pradesh. Kovind was previously BJP spokesperson. He also practised as a Supreme Court lawyer.

“We have decided that Ram Nath Kovind will be the NDA Presidential candidate,” Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah said after a nearly two-hour meeting here of the party’s Parliamentary Board attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders.

He said the BJP and the National Democratic Alliance had been discussing the Presidential election for long. “The BJP also discussed the issue with all political parties and several sections of the society. After this, a long list (of candidates) was prepared which was discussed during the Parliamentary Board meeting,” Shah told the media.

