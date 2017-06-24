Ram Nath Kovind likely to meet BJP allies at CM Yogi Adityanath’s residence

NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind greets Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in New Delhi on Friday. PTI NDA’s presidential nominee Ram Nath Kovind greets Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in New Delhi on Friday. PTI

NDA Presidential candidate Ram Nath Kovind’s Lucknow visit has been finalised for June 25, during which he will likely meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and various NDA leaders. During Kovind’s visit, which was confirmed by BJP state vice-president J P S Rathore, he is likely to attend a meet at Adityanath’s official residence, where MLAs of BJP and its allies in NDA — Apna Dal and Suheldeo Bharatiya Samaj Party too have been invited.

Lok Sabha members of BJP and Apna Dal and Rajya Sabha members of BJP would also be present in the meeting. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to release a report card on 100 days of his government on the same day — Sunday. Kovind will be accompanied by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.

Kovind filed his nomination for the Presidential elections on Friday, and Adityanath was present for the occasion. Adityanath is the Lok Sabha representative from Gorakhpur. The visit will be Kovind’s first to the state after the BJP picked him as the NDA’s Presidential candidate.

