Ram Nath Kovind to be the first President to visit INA Memorial at Moirang

President Ram Nath (PTI file Photo) President Ram Nath (PTI file Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind, who begins a four-day whirlwind tour of three northeastern states on Sunday, will also visit the Indian National Army (INA) Memorial at Moirang in Manipur, in the process becoming the first president of the country to visit the place.

“The President is coming to Moirang on November 22 to see the INA Memorial and Museum here. He will be the first president ever to visit the memorial that is dedicated exclusively for Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his Azad Hind Fauz,” Bishnupur district Deputy Commissioner Bobby Waikham told The Indian Express over the telephone on Friday.

President Kovind is first going to Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday where he will first take part in a function organised to mark the 40th anniversary of Vivekananda Kendra in Itanagar, and then inaugurate the new state assembly building. On Monday he will take part in the closing ceremony of the Namami Barak Festival in Silchar (Assam) and will then fly to Guwahati to join a civic reception in the Gauhati University.

Alos, the President will inaugurate the North-East Development Summit and the Manipur Sangai Festival, both organised by the BJP-led government of N Biren Singh in Imphal on November 21. He will visit Moirang the next morning before flying back to New Delhi. It was at Moirang that the Azad Hind Fauz was first hoisted on Indian soil on April 14, 1944 amid a fierce battle between the invading Japanese Army and the defending Allied Forces.

The INA Memorial and Museum at Moirang, about 45 km from Imphal, comprises of a statue of Netaji Bose and a replica of the INA War Memorial originally built in Singapore, apart from a musem that comprises a huge collection of arms and ammunition, bayonets, helmets and other items, as also books and other articles that were used by the INA members. The museum also has a rich collection of books, documents, manuscripts and periodicals that focus on the freedom movement and the history of India.

Envoys from 21 countries:

Meanwhile, the two-day North-East Development Summit in Imphal on November 21 and 22 is expected to be attended by as many as eight Union ministers, apart from ambassadors and high commissioners of 21 different countries.

Informing this, M Asnikumar Singh, Vice Chairman of Manipur Infrastructure Development Agency (MIDA) said the Manipur government was trying to attract investors from both within and outside the country and was expecting a big turn-out for the first time in the state. The Summit will be structured around trade and investment, connectivity and infrastructure development, tourism, skill development, capacity building and entrepreneurship, he said.

“We are expecting at least 10 MoUs to be signed by the Manipur government during this summit. A number of investors from 21 countries including Singapore, Japan, Dubai, Germany Taiwan and Thailand have shown interest in exploring possibilities of exchange of technology know-how and funding during the Summit,” Singh said from Imphal.

Senior central government officials and heads of various PSUs as well as top executives of well-known corporate leaders like Reliance, Tata Motors, IT companies, MNCs and top financials institutions are also attending the Summit, he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd