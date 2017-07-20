Ram Nath Kovind elected as 14th President of India: What PM Modi, Amit Shah, Meira Kumar said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-Elect Ram Nath Kovind. PTI Photo Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated President-Elect Ram Nath Kovind. PTI Photo

Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday was elected the 14th President of India. Kovind, the former Governor of Bihar, has served as a BJP MP in the Rajya Sabha as well. He defeated Opposition’s Meira Kumar, a former Lok Sabha speaker, winning more than 65 percent of the votes in the Electoral College.

Kovind will be the second Dalit to become the President of the country after KR Narayanan. The returning officer, Anoop Mishra, said that Kovind received 2930 votes with a value of 7,02,044. He will be the first BJP member to be elected as the President.

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate Kovind. He said, “Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the President of India! Best wishes for a fruitful & inspiring tenure. Gladdened by the extensive support for Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji among MPs & across various states. I thank members of the electoral college. I also congratulate Meira Kumar Ji for her campaign, which was in spirit of the democratic ethos & values we all are proud of.”

Amit Shah

“Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji for the emphatic victory in the 2017 Presidential elections. His victory is truly historic. I am sure Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji will distinguish himself as an exceptional President of our nation. The election of Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji is a victory for the poor, downtrodden & marginalised and their aspirations. I thank BJP members, NDA family, other valued parties and leaders who supported Shri Ram Nath Kovind ji,” said Shah.

Meira Kumar

“I congratulate Sh. Ram Nath Kovindji for becoming the President of India. My best wishes with Sh. Kovindji as it has fallen upon him to uphold Constitution in letter&spirit in these challenging times. Want to thank all members of collegium, Smt Sonia Gandhiji & leaders of all the political parties who have supported me,” said Kumar.

Nitin Gadkari

The Union Minister said, “I congratulate Ram Nath Kovind ji for his victory. It is a victory of the democracy.”

Sharad Pawar

“Hearty congratulations to the President-elect Shri Ram Nath Kovind. Best wishes for a successful tenure.”

Suresh Prabhu

“Congratulations to Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji on being elected the 14th President of India!”

N Chandrababu Naidu

“Best wishes to the Hon Sri Ram Nath Kovind Garu, President of India. May the Indian democracy thrive under his able leadership.”

MM Joshi

“Congratulations, hope he will be a successful president& will work for marginalised & poor ppl”

Arvind Kejriwal

“Congratulations to Sh Ram Nath Kovind ji for becoming President of India.”

Sushil Kumar Modi

Sushil Kumar Modi also congratulated Ram Nath Kovind for his win.

L K Advani

BJP veteran also congratulated the President-Elect Ram Nath Kovind

Bhupender Yadav

“I would like to thank 116 MPs & MLAs of the other side who listened to their conscience & voted in favour of Kovind ji. ”

Lalu Prasad Yadav

“Congratulate the 14th President of India Ram Nath Kovind. Congratulations to Meira Kumar for the courage she has shown.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd