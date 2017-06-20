‘Non-political Dalit name would have been better’: Mayawati on President candidate

BSP chief Mayawati (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File) BSP chief Mayawati (Express Photo by Gajendra Yadav/File)

BSP chief Mayawati on Monday said that her party will have a “positive stand” towards the candidature of Bihar Governor Ram Nath Kovind for the post of president because he is a Dalit only if the Opposition does not field a “more popular and able person from Dalit section.”

She said it would have been better if the BJP and NDA had proposed the name of a “non-political person from the Dalit section”.

“Kovind has been associated with the BJP and RSS since the beginning and I don’t agree at all with this political background of his. But the BJP and NDA have selected him as their presidential nominee so our party’s stand cannot be negative towards him and will remain positive because he is a Dalit. The condition is that the Opposition should not field a more popular and able candidate from the Dalit section,” she said in a statement.

