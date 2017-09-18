Ram Manohar Lohia hospital doctor commits suicide in Delhi

He has been identified as Dr Sidarth Shankar Mahapatra (26) and the police said that they were alerted about the incident at 8:38 am . (Representational Image) He has been identified as Dr Sidarth Shankar Mahapatra (26) and the police said that they were alerted about the incident at. (Representational Image)

A 26-year-old doctor of Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital allegedly committed suicide at old Rajender Nagar area of Delhi on Monday, said police. He has been identified as Dr Sidarth Shankar Mahapatra (26). Police said they were alerted about the incident at 8:38 am. “The doctor was found hanging from the fan hook. We have investigated the scene of the crime and photographs were clicked,” said a senior police officer.

Mahapatra, a native of Puri in Odisha, was an anesthesiologist at RML Hospital and lived as a tenant at Rajender Nagar along with two other doctors of the same hospital. “One of his roommates had gone to Jharkhand while the other was on night duty. It was the doctor who was on night duty who alerted the police,” said the officer while adding his family has been informed.

The police added they have recovered a suicide note.

