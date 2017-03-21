Centre would ‘love’ to mediate on Ram Mandir issue: Union Minister Mahesh Sharma

Earlier today, Chief Justice of India J S Khehar asked the two parties to resolve the dispute outside the court as it is “an issue of sentiment and religion. Earlier today, Chief Justice of India J S Khehar asked the two parties to resolve the dispute outside the court as it is “an issue of sentiment and religion.

Union Culture Minister Mahesh Sharma Tuesday said the Centre “would love” to mediate between the two sides involved in the Ayodhya case, news channel NDTV reported. Earlier today, Chief Justice of India J S Khehar asked the two parties to resolve the dispute outside the court as it is “an issue of sentiment and religion”.

The bench was hearing an urgent plea moved by BJP Rajya Sabha Subramanian Swamy. CJI Khekar added the court would only intervene when they fail to arrive at a consensus.

When Swamy said it is difficult to bring both sides to the negotiating table and the issue needs the court’s intervention, Khekar offered to provide a principal mediator. He also added that he would mediate on the issue, but not a sitting judge. The case has been pending before the apex court for six years now. The Allahabad High Court had earlier ruled that Hindus had the right to worship at the makeshift temple in Ayodha. In 1992, Kar Sevaks demolished the Babri Masjid claiming that it was constructed over Ram Mandir.

