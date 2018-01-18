Ram Madhav: Need to re-orient strategic mindset

Ram Madhav Ram Madhav

In order to rise as a responsible and influential global power, India has to “completely re-orient its strategic mindset”, BJP General Secretary Ram Madhav said during the third Raisina Dialogue. “Strategic shift is needed from westward to eastward thinking, from land-based thinking to ocean-centric thinking,” Madhav said.

Madhav, who plays a key role in the track two diplomacy of the BJP government, advocated for making cultural and civilisation linkages an important part of India’s diplomacy as he insisted that the “so called American way will no longer work in the region”. “It is the play of the civilisation that will be at work,” he said. He asserted that India has to give up its reticence and passive diplomacy.

