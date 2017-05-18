Ram Madhav backs Mehbooba, slams Omar’s critique of CM

Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav. (File) Senior BJP leader Ram Madhav. (File)

AT A time when relations between BJP and ally PDP in Jammu and Kashmir are perceived to be at a low ebb, senior BJP leader Ram Madhav on Wednesday came to the defence of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, and took on the opposition for criticising her explanation after Tuesday’s incident in which she was forced to leave a rally organised by her government. Madhav, BJP general secretary and, as the party’s J&K in-charge, chief architect of the alliance, said the “kind of politics which is practised” by the Opposition in the state is “tantamount to weakening the national foundation of the country”.

He was referring to National Conference leader and former CM Omar Abdullah’s tweets after Tuesday’s incident.

“When I saw his statement, he was (sounding) so happy. He was saying this lady (Mehbooba) is lying…actually there were anti-India protests (raised)… I don’t know what happened but if this kind of politics is practised it is tantamount to weakening the national foundation…. This is not acceptable,” Madhav said at an event to release a book, State Politics in India. In his tweets, Abdullah had criticised Mehbooba for “living in denial” and not admitting that azadi slogans were raised at the event. Among several tweets, he posted, “I dread to imagine what lies @MehboobaMufti tells PM Modi in private when she can’t even be honest about things everyone can see videos of.”

The state officially maintained that Mehbooba left the venue as the participants panicked after a woman fainted.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now