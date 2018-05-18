Follow Us:
Friday, May 18, 2018
Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel Sponsored

Travelling with your family? Important tips to know before booking a hotel
Latest News
  • Ram Lalla’s Lawyer in SC ‘Namaz essential, namaz in mosque may not be’

Ram Lalla’s Lawyer in SC ‘Namaz essential, namaz in mosque may not be’

“To offer namaz is an essential practice of Islam, but to offer namaz at a mosque may not necessarily be an essential practice,” senior advocate K Parasaran, appearing for Ram Lalla Virajman, told a three-judge bench hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case on Thursday. He was responding to senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan’s demand that the […]

By: Express News Service | New Delhi | Published: May 18, 2018 6:34:27 am
Meerut: Objection to Muslims offering namaz at a tomb triggers clash Parasaran submitted that the court’s findings in the Faruqui case were in the limited context of acquisition under Ayodhya Act. (Representational Image)
Top News

“To offer namaz is an essential practice of Islam, but to offer namaz at a mosque may not necessarily be an essential practice,” senior advocate K Parasaran, appearing for Ram Lalla Virajman, told a three-judge bench hearing the Ayodhya land dispute case on Thursday.

He was responding to senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan’s demand that the 1994 decision of apex court in K M Ismail Faruqui case in which it was held that “a mosque is not an essential part of the practice of the religion of Islam…” and “accordingly, its acquisition is not prohibited by the provisions in the Constitution” be referred to a Constitution bench before any decision was taken on the main title suit. Dhavan contended that the verdict, which was “founded on a confusion regarding the application of the essential and/or integral test”, had impacted the September 2010 Allahabad High Court decision in Ayodhya title suit. The high court ordered a three-way partition of 2.77 acres between three parties to the dispute — Ram Lalla Virajman, Nirmohi Akhara and Sunni Wakf Board.

Parasaran submitted that the court’s findings in the Faruqui case were in the limited context of acquisition under Ayodhya Act. Reconsideration of the ruling, he contended, will be a futile exercise as it is binding on the present appellants. The arguments remained inconclusive and will be heard again on July 6 after the summer recess.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now