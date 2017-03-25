Ram Jethmalani hospitalised due to heart-related ailments

Eminent lawyer and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Jethmalani was on Saturday admitted to a private hospital in Kochi due to heart-related ailments. The officials at VPS Lakeshore Hospital said the 94-year-old lawyer was admitted to their facility Saturday afternoon.

“He was brought to the hospital at 12.45 pm due to some heart-related ailments. His health is being monitored by a team of expert doctors of our hospital,” VPS Lakeshore Hospital CEO S K Abdullah told media.

“He is alright. His condition is stable,” he said. Jethmalani, a former union minister, was in the city to attend a conference on criminal law organised by lawyers.

