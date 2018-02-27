Ram Janmabhumi: We have ‘valid’ ownership papers, says Dharm Das Maharaj

One of the main plaintiffs of Ram Janmabhumi dispute, Dharm Das Maharaj Tuesday said he was confident that the Supreme Court would rule in their favour as they had “valid” ownership papers. Das is also the Mahant of the Akhil Bhartiya Panch Ramanandi Nirmani Ani Akhara.

“Since the apex court has clarified that only land dispute would be settled without going through the sentiments, and since we are in possession of valid ownership papers, we are confident that the decision would come in our favour,” he said in Goverdhan. Das also said that the title of the land was in favour of Ramlala.

He was here to attend a two-day congregation of seers at the Shankaracharya Ashram for chalking out a strategy for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Das said he would pay obeisance to ‘Goverdhan Maharaj’, by performing ‘parikrama’ of the Goverdhan hillock.

“The parikrama is for the construction of the temple,” he said, adding that a delegation would soon meet the prime minister on the issue. Shankaracharya Adhokshjanand Tirth Mahraj said the congregation of seers was for constructive approach on the Ram temple issue. “During my talk with few Muslim leaders, I have been assured the cooperation of the community provided the gesture is reciprocated for the construction of a mosque also,” he said.

