Ram Gopal Yadav meets CEC to claim ‘cycle’

Samajwdi Party leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s confidant Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday met Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to stake claim on the party’s election symbol ‘cycle’. “We told the Election Commission that most party MPs, MLAs and MLCs are with Akhilesh. So the party led by him is the true Samajwadi Party and should get the party symbol,” Ram Gopal Yadav told reporters here.

Ram Gopal Yadav, K.P. Nanda, Naresh Agrawal, Abhishek Mishra and Akshay Yadav went to the Election Commission office.

On Monday, Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav met the poll panel to stake claim on the ‘cycle’ symbol. Former CEC B.B. Tandon said that the party symbol may be frozen and both factions may be asked to choose fresh symbols.

