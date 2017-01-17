Ram Gopal Yadav files caveat in SC after EC grants cycle symbol to Akhilesh Yadav

The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate. The factional feud in the Samajwadi Party again came in the open as Mulayam Singh Yadav ruled out projecting Akhilesh as the Chief Ministerial candidate.

A day after the Election Commission granted Samajwadi Party’s Cycle symbol to Akhilesh Yadav’s faction, party’s general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav on Tuesday filed a caveat in the Supreme Court. In the caveat, Yadav urged the top court not to pass any order without hearing Akhilesh’s faction in case the rival group files a plea against EC order.

“If the aggrieved party, Mulayam Singh Yadav and Shivpal, come to the Supreme Court for any plea, without hearing our side, SC shouldn’t pass any ex parte order,” stated the caveat.

In a big setback to SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav, the Election Commission had on Monday granted the party symbol to Akhilesh Yadav saying his faction had the majority. The EC verdict was based on the test of majority in which the numbers were clearly stacked in favour of the Akhilesh camp. The UP Chief Minister had the support of 205 of the 228 SP MLAs, 56 of 68 MLCs, 15 of 24 MPs, 28 of 46 national executive members and 4,716 of 5,731 party delegates.

