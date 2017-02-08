Ram Bhakts did whatever happened in Ayodhya: BJP leader Yogi Adityanath

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath. BJP MP Yogi Adityanath.

Firebrand BJP leader Yogi Adityanath today said “Ram Bhakts did whatever happened in Ayodhya” and whatever happens in the future will be done by them as well. He was answering questions related to the Ram temple issue and Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi during a press conference.

“Ram bhakts did whatever has happened in Ayodhya…In future whatever will be done, it will be done by Ram bhakts…” the party MP from Gorakhpur said without elaborating.

BJP in its manifesto has said the Ram Temple issue will be settled as per law and under provisions of the Constitution.

He also attacked rivals SP and BSP for raising questions on BJP’s secular credentials and said these parties do everything on the basis of caste and religion.

“SP and BSP do all the work on the basis of caste and religion unlike BJP, yet they call themselves secular. What type of secularism is this,” he said.

On the issue of exodus raised by him during his campaign in western UP, Adityanath said he takes up matters which are of interest to people.

“There are over two dozen areas, where it (exodus) is clearly visible. Population imbalance is a reality there and that cannot be ignored,” he said.

On the issues mentioned in the BJP manifesto, including exodus and triple talaq, Adityanath said BJP used to highlight issues related to people and will continue to do so.

On the triple talaq issue, he said, “It is necessary for protecting the interest of women for their empowerment. If any part of the body is weak, the body cannot remain strong.”