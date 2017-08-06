Raksha Bandhan 2017: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice-President Hamid Ansari extend greetings to citizens

Vice President M Hamid Ansari. (File/Photo) Vice President M Hamid Ansari. (File/Photo)

President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Hamid Ansari on Sunday extended Raksha Bandhan greetings to the citizens on the eve of the festival. In his message, Kovind hoped that the countrymen would “renew” the spirit of fraternity among themselves on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Ansari urged the citizens to “rededicate” themselves to upholding the dignity and respect of women. “This unique festival celebrates the sacred bond of commitment between sisters and brothers. May Raksha Bandhan, symbolising the virtues of love, affection and mutual trust, bring happiness and prosperity to all the people of our country. I hope that the day is an occasion for all of us to renew the spirit of fraternity among the citizens of India,” said Kovind.

The vice-president said the festival reaffirmed the strong bond of love and affection between brothers and sisters and upheld the high place traditionally accorded to women in the Indian society.

“On this occasion, let us rededicate ourselves to upholding the dignity and respect of women in our country,” said Ansari.

