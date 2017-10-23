Rakesh Asthana appointed CBI Special Director

(Photo Source: Rakesh Asthana / Facebook) (Photo Source: Rakesh Asthana / Facebook)

In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the government on Sunday promoted senior IPS officers Rakesh Asthana as Special Director of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Gurbachan Singh as Special Director in Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Sudeep Lakhtakia as Special DG in CRPF.

Rajesh Ranjan and A.P. Maheshwari have been promoted as Special DG in the Border Security Force (BSF).

This was announced by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Personnel and Training.

