Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore hails Yogi Adityanath’s leadership

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. (File Photo) Union Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. (File Photo)

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore today praised Aditya Nath Yogi’s elevation as Uttar Pradesh chief minister saying his leadership is “very good”.

Talking to PTI, Rathore said, “The new leadership is very good and he has just come in and we shall wait and watch the initiatives he would be taking up”.

The minister of state for information and broadcasting was addressing a gathering of young entrepreneurs here.

Rathore also said joining BJP was his choice because of its strong leadership.

“I joined BJP as it had clear leadership when I entered politics,” he said.

During the interaction, Rathore shared his experiences as an army man, sportsman and politician and how he synthesised all the qualities he learnt in all those fields for best output.

“A single thread that joins all these three fields is truthfulness. We have to be truthful to what we do in order to be successful,” Rathore said.

