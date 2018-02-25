RSTV gets separate editorial, business heads

Rajya Sabha TV will have separate editorial and business heads for the first time since it was founded in 2011.

Television journalist Rahul Mahajan has been appointed as its Editor-in-Chief, while the Prasar Bharati CEO, Shashi Shekhar Vempati, who was given additional charge to run RSTV in August 2017, will continue as its CEO.

Rajya Sabha TV is owned and operated by the Upper House of Parliament and controlled by the office of its Chairman — the Vice-President of India. After M Venkaiah Naidu took over as Vice-President last August, RSTV’s leadership had been given to Vempati.

In a statement issued on Saturday, RSTV announced that “till August, 2017, CEO of RSTV was doubling up as the Editor-in-Chief of RSTV. Subsequently, it was decided to infuse professionalism by having a separate Editor-in-Chief.”

The statement said that the Vice-President had approved Mahajan’s appointment “accepting the recommendation of a five member of Search-cum-Selection Committee” which was headed by the Chairman of Prasar Bharati, A Surya Prakash.

The statement said that responding to an advertisement for applications, 57 people had applied, of whom 15 were shortlisted and interviewed by the selection committee. Mahajan has 26 years of experience as a journalist with various news television outlets, including Prasar Bharati.

