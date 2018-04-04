Rajya Sabha transacts 37 minutes business as 41 members take oath

Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have not transacted any substantial business ever since Parliament reassembled on March 5 after a recess to carry forward the Budget Session, due to the protests over bank frauds, Cauvery river water, special status for Andhra Pradesh and issues relating to the Dalits. Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have not transacted any substantial business ever since Parliament reassembled on March 5 after a recess to carry forward the Budget Session, due to the protests over bank frauds, Cauvery river water, special status for Andhra Pradesh and issues relating to the Dalits.

The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday transacted business just for 37 minutes as 41 newly-elected members of the House took oath in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his predecessor Manmohan Singh. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was re-elected to the Upper House from Uttar Pradesh, was also appointed the Leader of the House.

Of the 58 members, elected from 15 states in elections last month, 41members, including Union Ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Jagat Prakash Nadda and Dharmendra Pradhan, took oath of affirmation on Tuesday. Among other prominent new members were Congress’s Abhishek Singhvi and RJD’s Manoj Kumar Jha. The members took oath in nine different languages.

Both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have not transacted any substantial business ever since Parliament reassembled on March 5 after a recess to carry forward the Budget Session, due to the protests over bank frauds, Cauvery river water, special status for Andhra Pradesh and issues relating to the Dalits and backward communities. On Tuesday too opposition members reached the Well of the House shouting slogans, prompting Chairman Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the House for the day.

