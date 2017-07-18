Rajya Sabha to discuss mob lynching on Wednesday

The discussion is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon(File Photo) The discussion is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon(File Photo)

Amid continued debate over cases of mob lynchings, the Rajya Sabha will discuss the issue on Wednesday during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. The discussion is scheduled at 2PM. The Trinamool Congress, on Tuesday had given a notice on the rise in the mob lynching cases in the country.

The opposition parties have been constantly criticising the government for the increasing number of mob lynching cases in the country. The opposition parties are said to have chalked out a strategy to corner the BJP-led central government on key issues like cow vigilantism, the tense situation in Jammu and Kashmir as well as the confrontation with China with respect to the Sikkim border.

Before the monsoon session had begun, D. Raja of the CPI was quoted by The Hindu as saying, “We will also seek discussion on farmers’ distress and the countrywide agitation by them, mob lynching and why it is continuing even after PM Modi’s appeal, the economic fallout of demonetisation and GST, disinvestment leading to job losses and the threats to freedom of expression.”

There was a national outrage over the increasing number of lynching incidents in the name of cow vigilantism after Junaid Khan in Haryana was lynched last month. PM Modi while condemning the violence inflicted in the garb of gau-raksha asked the state authorities to take strict action against the offenders. The central government also held an All-Party meeting last week in order to explain the government’s stance on the issues raised by the opposition.

The Rajya Sabha session on Tuesday, however, ended on a stormy note after Bahujan Samaj Party Supremo Mayawati tendered her resignation from the Upper House after claiming that she was not give enough time to speak on the atrocities against Dalits. “When I tried speaking about the weaker sections today in the Rajya Sabha, I was not allowed to speak. Why? It’s a shame. If I can’t speak about our weaker sections in the House then I have no right to stay in the House. This is the reason I have decided to quit from Rajya Sabha, I am not being heard, not allowed to speak.”

