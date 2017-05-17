Rajya Sabha term of Smriti Irani, Sitaram Yechury set to end in July-August

Since Presidential polls are due before July 24, these members will be able to cast their ballot in election as their retirement is due after that. (Representational Image) Since Presidential polls are due before July 24, these members will be able to cast their ballot in election as their retirement is due after that. (Representational Image)

The term of several prominent faces in the Rajya Sabha, including Union Minister Smriti Irani, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien, is set to end in July and August. The Election Commission has announced elections to ten seats in the Rajya Sabha from three states on June 8 for which a formal notification would be issued on May 22. Out of the ten retiring members, four are from Trinamool Congress, three from Congress, two from BJP and one from the CPI (M). While the term of Shantaram Naik (Cong, Goa) is coming to an end on July 28, the retirement of Ahmed Patel (Cong), Dilipbhai Pandya (BJP) and Irani (BJP) — all from Gujarat — is due on August 18.

The tenure of members from West Bengal — Derek O’Brien (TMC), Debabrata Bandhopadhyay (TMC), Pradip Bhattacharya (Cong), Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M), Sukhenduhakhar Roy (TMC) and Dola Sen (TMC) are also ending on August 18.

Since the Presidential polls are due before July 24, these members will be able to cast their ballot in the election as their retirement is due after that.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now