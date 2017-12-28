Sought transfer of aviation security bureau: Home ministry

Under the home ministry proposal, CISF will assume a larger role in airport security and the new setup will help in better coordination since the CISF, IB and state intelligence all report to the home ministry. Under the home ministry proposal, CISF will assume a larger role in airport security and the new setup will help in better coordination since the CISF, IB and state intelligence all report to the home ministry.

The home ministry informed Rajya Sabha Wednesday that it has proposed a transfer of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security from the civil aviation ministry to home. “The transfer has been proposed for better coordination of all the security agencies engaged in civil aviation security,” MoS (Home) Hansraj Gangaram Ahir said in a written reply to a question raised by Congress MPs Ambika Soni and Dr T Subbarami Reddy.

On October 19, The Indian Express had reported that the home ministry had made such a proposal amid opposition from civil aviation. BCAS is responsible for laying down standards, policies and measures for security of all commercial flights. Its regulations are binding on multiple teams working at airports, including those of the Intelligence Bureau, immigration, security and police.

Under the home ministry proposal, CISF will assume a larger role in airport security and the new setup will help in better coordination since the CISF, IB and state intelligence all report to the home ministry. The move is based on a security audit conducted by a team of experts from the home ministry, IB, CISF and BCAS, which had recommended the change, an official said.

Another reason cited for taking control of BCAS was that security clearance for airlines and airports is granted by the home ministry. In the past, there have been delays in granting clearance due to differences between the two ministries over whether airlines and airports have complied with norms. In fact, the aviation secretary wrote to the PMO for expediting such clearances earlier this year.

Set up as a cell in the Directorate General of Civil Aviation in 1978, after an Indian Airlines flight was hijacked in September 1976, BCAS was reorganised as an independent department under the civil aviation ministry on April 1, 1987, as a follow-up to the Kanishka bombing in June 1985. It is currently headed by a commissioner of security.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App