Sachin Tendulkar’s template for healthy India

A day after his speech was disrupted in Rajya Sabha, Sachin Tendulkar put it up on Facebook Live. The central theme of the speech is the fitness of youth, and how sports can help them achieve it. Tendulkar extensively quotes data, such as India’s 75 million diabetes patients, its position at no. 3 in terms of obese people, and the $6.3 million it would need to spend for treating noncommunicable diseases between 2012-2030.

“It’s a burden, economically and personally. So if we can reduce non-communicable disease with the help of improved fitness and sports, there would be less expenditure, and it can have a positive effect on our economy,” Tendulkar told The Indian Express Friday.

Lack of fitness among Indians, especially youngsters, has been on his mind for some time, he said. “It’s not like I thought of this issue overnight and prepared it for the speech,” he said. “For the last three, four years, since the time I retired, I have been thinking of it and hoping to address this issue, to make people more aware of fitness and take up some sport or the other, like it’s in countries like the United States, where there is a thriving sports culture, even at an amateur level.”

He hoped the Ministry of Sports would make an effort towards improved fitness and sports. “I am not saying everyone should just keep playing sports. But there should be the right balance in life. And as sportsmen, whether it be a cricketer, footballer, a gymnast or hockey player, we should try to inspire them, set them a template,” he said.

Such awareness, he said, is one of the reasons Indian athletes are fitter than they used to be. “Certainly, they are more aware and realise that fitness is key to performing well. Accessibility is there at your fingertips in this time and era, and you should make the best use of it,” he said.

He wishes to see India transform from a sport-loving nation to sport-playing nation. “Humare fitness sessions light aur khaane ke sessions heavy hote hain. Hume yeh aadat badalni chahiye. Is mobile phone ke zamane mein hum sab immobile ho gaye hain. Many of us only discuss and don’t play,” his speech reads at one point.

The swelling swathe of e-sports pliers —Esports would be part of the Asian Games in 2022 too — should not compromise on fitness, Tendulkar said. “Even during our playing days, we used to play video games and other non-physical sports like carrom and chess. But there should be a nice balance, like a dessert after a meal, or like rest after a day’s work,” he said.

‘I propose 3 Is here: Invest, Insure, Immortalise’

(Excerpted from Tendulkar’s written speech)

“India is set to emerge the youngest nation in the world by 2020… The assumption that young hai toh fit hain is wrong. India is the diabetic capital of the world with 75 mn affected… As for obesity, we are at no. 3. The economic burden of these diseases will not allow our nation to progress. According to a UN report, the impact on the Indian economy of non-communicable diseases will be $6.3 tn between 2012-2030, yaane 4 crore crore rupaiye!”

Vision

“We need a plan to help us become a sporting nation, to change our sedentary lifestyle and unhealthy mindset. Humare fitness sessions light aur khaane ke sessions heavy hote hain… Is mobile phone ke zamane mein hum sab immobile ho gaye hain… We need to transform India from a sport-loving nation to a sport-playing nation.”

Invest

“I am humbly proposing a framework of 3 Is here: Invest, Insure, Immortalise. We must invest our time and effort to ensure our wellness… Our citizens and schoolchildren should have access to more sports infrastructure. Along with Smart Cities, we should look at building smart Sport Cities. I appeal to the Minister for Corporate Affairs [Arun Jaitley] to consider that a percentage of CSR spends be made compulsory for development of sports infrastructure. At policy level, sports should be at par with every other subject in schools. Children representing school, district, state, country should get added marks…”

Insure

“I am sure our colleague and former India hockey captain Dilip Tirkey will agree that in most cases [a] sporting career ends at the early age of 35-40… We need to engage these former athletes to train schoolchildren and spot talent at an early age. There is so much that these athletes can offer back to society. It is also imperative to have health insurance for all our national level athletes. I appeal to Minister of Health [J P Nadda] to kindly reconsider my request on this…”

Immortalise

“In 2009, this august House passed the Right of Children to Free & Compulsory Education Bill. It is my humble suggestion that the Act be amended to include the Right to Play… Mata-pita jaise aaj tak bacchon ko puchte aye hain ki ‘Khana khaya?’… ‘Padhai ki?’. Mere liye woh din sabse bada hoga jab woh waise hi puchenge ‘Aaj khele ya nahi?’ ”

