Raising of a local issue in RS attracts criticism

A question regarding poor maintenance of government accomodations in a central Delhi locality in the Rajya Sabha today led a member to criticise the raising of such an issue. “How can such a question be asked in the Rajya Sabha? I am amazed and I am surprised that this question is being asked in the Rajya Sabha,” said Congress member Jairam Ramesh after the Minister of State for Housing and Urban Development Rao Inderjit Singh tabled the written answer to it during Question Hour.

Chairman Hamid Ansari also said “This does not require an answer.” Anil Kumar Sahani (JD-U) had raised the question on water leakage and seepage in some flats in sector 4 of Raja Bazar area in Gole Market area, to which the Minister said the complaints have been addressed.

He had also asked some supplementaries in this regard to which the Minister assured that the complaints on maintenance of government accomodations were being addressed on a regular basis.