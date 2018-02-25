Rajya Sabha polls: YSR Congress accuses TDP of trying to lure its MLAs

The YSRC has alleged that the TDP was trying to “purchase” some of its MLAs. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey) The YSRC has alleged that the TDP was trying to “purchase” some of its MLAs. (Express photo by Prem Nath Pandey)

The opposition YSR Congress has alleged that the TDP was trying to “purchase” a few of the former’s MLAs to win all three Rajya Sabha seats from the state that will fall vacant in April. The elections for these seats will be held on March 23.

Going by their strength in the Legislative Assembly, the TDP could comfortably win two seats while the YSR Congress could get one. However, the YSR Congress is left with just 44 MLAs as 22 of its legislators have defected to the TDP. If the ruling party manages to bring over just a couple of YSRC MLAs to its side, the TDP could end up winning all three seats, said observers.

The YSRC has alleged that the TDP was trying to “purchase” some of its MLAs. “The TDP is adopting a carrot and stick policy and has stepped up its activity to bring about some more defections from our party in order to bag the third RS seat,” YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy said. He had petitioned the Election Commission of India in this regard a few days ago.

The YSRC has announced the name of an industrialist from SPS Nellore district, Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha poll. The allegations have pushed the TDP on the backfoot with the party claiming that all talk of a third candidate was speculation. “Talk of fielding a third candidate is speculation. We will win two seats. We will formally announce our plan soon,” a politburo member of the TDP said.

Notification for the Rajya Sabha polls will be issued on March 5 and the last date for filing nominations is March 12. Elections, if required, would be held on March 23.

