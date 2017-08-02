Rajya Sabha polls: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress plea seeking to remove NOTA

The Supreme Court (File photo) The Supreme Court (File photo)

The Supreme Court agreed to hear a plea moved by the Gujarat Congress against the Election Commission notification introducing NOTA in Rajya Sabha polls. The bench will begin hearing in the case on Thursday.

The Congress is bracing for a tough fight in Gujarat where Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary Ahmed Patel is seeking a reelection to the Upper House. Six Congress MLAs quit from the party after the exit of senior leader Shankersinh Vaghela. On Tuesday, the Congress petitioned the Election Commission against the use of the NOTA option in the upcoming polls.

In 2014, the EC implemented NOTA ahead of the general elections after the Supreme Court made it mandatory for all EVMs to carry the option. The issue was raised in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, with Congress leaders linking the EC notification with the upcoming polls on August 8.

Leader of Opposition in the Raja Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad said the EC notification allowing MLAs to choose NOTA amounted to “rigging”. “It is very serious. It has been notified only for Gujarat. Earlier only in Jammu and Kashmir there used to be two Constitutions. Now, Gujarat has also joined the list of states where two Constitutions are in practice,” Azad said sarcastically.

While the Deputy Leader of the Congress, Anand Sharma, questioned the very authority of the EC to introduce the measure without a Constitutional amendment.

Sharma said after the Supreme Court order in 2013, the law had to be amended by Parliament. “You have to amend Article 80(4) of the Constitution which provides for indirect election to the Rajya Sabha by MLAs in accordance with the system of proportional representation by single transferable vote. So without changing the Constitution, how can the EC administrative order supersede the Constitution and law,” Sharma said.

