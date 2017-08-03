Rajya Sabha polls: Supreme Court rejects Congress plea, refuses to stay EC notification allowing NOTA

The court, however, did not direct a CBI inquiry to ascertain persons involved in the illegal mining activities as sought by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing for NGO Common Cause, saying the immediate concern was to stop these unlawful activities.

In a setback to the Congress, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Election Commission’s notification allowing NOTA in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on August 8 in Gujarat. The apex court has, however, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of using NOTA in all elections.

Hearing the plea on Thursday, the three-judge bench of Justices Dipak Misra, Amitav Roy and A M Khanwilkar questioned the petitioner over the delay in raising the issue. “why are you so late in raising the question as EC issued notification in Jan 2014?,” the bench observed.

In his plea, Gujarat Congress chief whip, Shailesh Manubhai Parmar, asked the court to quash the notification as it violates the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

“Without a corresponding amendment in the Act and the Rules, any purported administrative action of the Election Commission of India to introduce NOTA is ex-facie illegal, arbitrary and in fact tainted with malafide,” said the plea.

On August 8, elections will be held for three seats in Gujarat. The BJP fielded its president Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani and ex-Congress MLA Balwantsinh Rajput and the Congress has fielded Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, Ahmed Patel.

