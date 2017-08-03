Latest News
Rajya Sabha polls: Supreme Court rejects Congress plea, refuses to stay EC notification allowing NOTA

The apex court has, however, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of using NOTA in all elections.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 3, 2017 11:55 am
The court, however, did not direct a CBI inquiry to ascertain persons involved in the illegal mining activities as sought by advocate Prashant Bhushan, who was appearing for NGO Common Cause, saying the immediate concern was to stop these unlawful activities.
In a setback to the Congress, the Supreme Court refused to stay the Election Commission’s notification allowing NOTA in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections on August 8 in Gujarat. The apex court has, however, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of using NOTA in all elections.

Hearing the plea on Thursday, the three-judge bench of Justices Dipak Misra, Amitav Roy and A M Khanwilkar questioned the petitioner over the delay in raising the issue. “why are you so late in raising the question as EC issued notification in Jan 2014?,” the bench observed.

In his plea, Gujarat Congress chief whip, Shailesh Manubhai Parmar, asked the court to quash the notification as it violates the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Conduct of Election Rules, 1961.

“Without a corresponding amendment in the Act and the Rules, any purported administrative action of the Election Commission of India to introduce NOTA is ex-facie illegal, arbitrary and in fact tainted with malafide,” said the plea.

On August 8, elections will be held for three seats in Gujarat. The BJP fielded its president Amit Shah, Union Minister Smriti Irani and ex-Congress MLA Balwantsinh Rajput and the Congress has fielded Sonia Gandhi’s political secretary, Ahmed Patel.

  1. T
    T DUTTA
    Aug 3, 2017 at 12:47 pm
    NOT EVEN A SINGLE ASSEMBLY IS 6 YEARS
    Reply
    1. T
      T DUTTA
      Aug 3, 2017 at 12:45 pm
      WHY DURATION OF RAJYA SABHA IS 6 YEARS WHEN IT IS 5 YEARS IN LOK SABHA AND ASSEMBLY?---WHAT IS THE BIG LOGIC?
      Reply
      1. T
        T DUTTA
        Aug 3, 2017 at 12:44 pm
        WHY RAJYA SABHA ELECTIONS EVERY 2 YEARS?---WHY NOT ONCE IN 6 YEARS?
        Reply
        1. T
          T DUTTA
          Aug 3, 2017 at 12:42 pm
          sometimes there is a MISMATCH BETWEEN LOK SABHA SEATS AND RAJYA SABHA SEATS----for example a party may win two third majority in lok sabha but in rajya sabh aa it may have a very small presence---DEMOCRATIC MISMATCH?---probably there is something wrong in our voting system
          Reply
          1. V
            vivek
            Aug 3, 2017 at 12:26 pm
            why this appeal they are sure of their own mlas using nota for cleansing and giving message to their own party that all is not well
            Reply
            1. R
              Rag Jawahar
              Aug 3, 2017 at 12:22 pm
              An MLA or MP elected represent a party and its ideology. Why should he vote against his party or use NOTA. Defies logic. He should quit the MLA or MP post if he is unhappy with party. EC has lot of better things to do like controlling election funding and elections process to ensure fair election. Penny wise and pound foolish EC .
              Reply
              1. D
                Damodar Biswal
                Aug 3, 2017 at 12:12 pm
                The EC has incorporated NOTA after a lot of deliberations.Why should it be removed?Both congress n BJP should not demand its removal.
                Reply
                1. B
                  Bharat Maa
                  Aug 3, 2017 at 12:32 pm
                  why only in J K and Gujarat then if it is after lot of deliberations.
                  Reply
