Rajya Sabha polls: CPM says ‘discrepancies’ in Abhishek Manu Singhvi nomination papers, files complaint

The CPM on Wednesday said it has lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Congress Rajya Sabha candidate from West Bengal Abhishek Manu Singhvi after finding “discrepancies” in his nomination papers.

In the Rajya Sabha polls which will be held on March 23, six candidates from the state are in the fray for five seats. While TMC fielded its candidates for four seats and extended its support to Singhvi from the fifth seat, the Left Front nominated CPM leader Rabin Deb against Singhvi.

In a letter dated March 15, Deb said, “Since the affidavit in Form 26 filed by Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi does not bear the signature of the notary public in each page, it cannot be said to be an affidavit in the eye of the law. In absence of such affidavit, nomination paper of the said proposed candidate ought to have been cancelled. There is every reason to believe that the affidavit in Form 26 filed by Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi is a forged one in as much as part of the affidavit is typed while the rest part is hand written. The notary public before whom the said affidavit was allegedly affirmed did not even put his seal and signature on the hand-written portion of the affidavit.”

Speaking to reporters, Deb said, “Singhvi has violated the election laws… his nomination papers should be cancelled.”

