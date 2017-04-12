Rajya Sabha: Opposition stalls bills on OBC panel, traffic laws

Parliament house in New Delhi. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia) Parliament house in New Delhi. (Express photo by Ravi Kanojia)

The Centre’s proposal to provide constitutional backing to the National Commission for Backward Classes is set to face a three-month delay as the Opposition refused to discuss the bill in Rajya Sabha Tuesday, forcing the government to refer it to a select committee. Additionally, the Opposition scuttled the government’s attempt to introduce the Motor Vehicles Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha. In each case, the Opposition argued the bill was not listed in the day’s business.

Lok Sabha had passed the Constitution amendment bill for the commission — the bill requires a two-thirds majority — as well as the amendment to the Motor Vehicles Act Monday.

Members of the select committee that will examine the backward classes bill include Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Praful Patel (NCP), Bhupendra Yadav (BJP), Sharad Yadav [JD(U)], Swapan Dasgupta (nominated) and Madhusudan Mistry and Digvijay Singh (both Congress). It has been asked to submit its report on the last day of the first week of the monsoon session.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad had objected to the last-minute inclusion of the Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill under supplementary business. “This is second instance that bills are being pushed this way. There is no question of taking this up today,” he told deputy chairman P J Kurien.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi requested the Opposition’s amendments be moved Tuesday with discussion on Wednesday but the Opposition did not relent. “You are bringing a constitutional amendment without any notice. It’s a historic bill and we should be given time to study it,” said Congress MP K Keshava Rao.

Kurien eventually decided to defer the tabling of the bill.

According to the bill, the proposed commission will hear the grievances of socially and educationally backward classes, a function discharged so far by the National Commission for Scheduled Castes. It also seeks to insert a new Article 342A to provide that the President may, by public notification, specify the socially and educationally backward classes.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, meanwhile, stressed the urgency of the motor vehicles amendment, saying it is important for preventing road accidents. However, Opposition members did not relent and even Kurien said there needs to be consensus to take up the matter.

Sitaram Yechury (CPM) said he was aware of the urgency but added the bill has a lot of complications, because of which there is a need to “seriously deliberate” on the matter.

Ghulam Nabi Azad said leaders of various parties are likely to meet Wednesday and if there is a consensus, then the bill could be taken up.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now