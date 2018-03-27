Rajya Sabha MP Sasikala Pushpa violates court order, marries B Ramasamy 

Rajya Sabha MP and former AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa wed B Ramasamy in a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File) Rajya Sabha MP and former AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa wed B Ramasamy in a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. (Express Photo/Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Rajya Sabha MP and expelled AIADMK leader Sasikala Pushpa wed B Ramasamy in a ceremony in New Delhi on Monday. The wedding was held despite an order by a Madurai family court, which had stayed the marriage. In a petition to the court, Ramasamy’s former wife, T Satya Priya, had challenged his wedding to Sasikala as the duo was still married. The court, ruling in favour of Priya, had found their marriage valid. Ramasamy and Satya Priya have a one-year old daughter together.

Ramasamy, meanwhile, had filed a plea in a Delhi court against Satya Priya, alleging that she and her brother, Manikandan, harassed his child. A case was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. It is also being reported that the Delhi police is enroute Tamil Nadu to arrest Satya Priya and Manikandan. They have been booked under Sections 12, JJA-75 of the POCSO Act, and under Sections 323 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

Sasikala Pushpa was expelled from the AIADMK in August 2016.

